Nigeria not constructing rail line into Niger – Presidency | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Presidency has debunked impression making the rounds that the Kano-Katsina-Jibia-Maradi railway line would be built by Nigerian in the territory of the neighbouring Niger Republic was wrong.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday, approved $1.96 billion for a rail project, starting from Kano and terminating at Maradi.

However, explaining the scope and form of the project in a number of tweets on his verified Twitter handle, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the Nigerian end of the rail line would terminate at the country’s end of the border with Niger.

According to the spokesman, Nigeria and the Niger Republic signed an agreement in 2015 to build a track from their ends, explaining that the two works, named the ‘Kano-Katsina-Maradi Corridor Master Plan (K2M)”, would meet at the border.

“Nigeria isn’t building rail line into Niger but, only to the designated Border point,” Shehu said. “An…