NLPGA asks members to ignore PPPRA’s administrative charge on LPG — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



The Nigeria LP Gas Association (NLPGA), has asked its members and operators to ignore the directive of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), on the levy and administrative fee imposed on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) or cooking gas despite the product being deregulated.



The Association had argued that imposing administrative charges would be counter-productive, especially now that the government has taken deliberate steps to boost gas development, including LPG in Nigeria.



According to the group, barely a few months after the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) commenced levying Off-takers’ Permit, which to the group, led to loading disruptions at a number of depots, the PPPRA has now announced that it is levying almost N50,000 per 20MT truck as administrative fee.



“For instance, the current count of levies on a 20MT LPG truck has exceeded N120, 000 (NUPENG- N23,000, DPR’s Off-Take Permit – N50, 000, PPPRA’s ADMIN Fee – N49,200 =…