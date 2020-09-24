Ondo poll: Don’t allow crisis to escalate among parties, INEC charges staff





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has charged its staff members to resolve all conflicts that may arise in the field during the Oct. 10, Ondo State governorship election before it escalates to crisis. Mrs Feyi Saseyi, Acting Director, INEC headquarters, Abuja, made the appeal during a capacity building programme for heads of department, units […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper