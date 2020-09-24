Sanwo-Olu commissions inner city Lekki roads | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commissioned the popular Victoria Island-Lekki Traffic Circulation Project, which was flagged off in December last year as a Public Infrastructure Improvement Partnership (PIIP) programme in conjunction with Access Bank Plc.



Speaking at the commissioning, Sanwo-Olu said the most critical challenge experienced daily by road users on the axis was the huge traffic volume.



The project consists of dualization, expansion, construction and rehabilitation of some roads junction. The governor also stated that the provision of new drainage system, re-routing of some roads as one-way and signalisation are some of the innovative solutions that were carefully designed to ease the gridlock being experienced by commuters in the area.



He pointed out that delivering the project had improved traffic flow, reduce travel time, and eliminate perennial flooding issues, and a boost for health and socio-economic well-being of the people



While…