Trump launches fresh attack on McCain after widow endorses Biden | The Guardian Nigeria News

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday launched a fresh mocking attack on John McCain, the Republican senator who died in 2018, after McCain’s widow threw her support behind Joe Biden in the election.

In a particularly aggressive tweet, the Republican leader once again criticized John McCain who was one of the few in the Republican party to openly castigate him.

“I hardly know Cindy McCain other than having put her on a Committee at her husband’s request,” he tweeted.

“Joe Biden was John McCain’s lapdog,” he said of the Democratic challenger he will face as he seeks…