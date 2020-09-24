Two oil thieves bag three years jail term in Lagos





A Federal High Court in Lagos has sentenced two oil thieves, Jacob Momodu and Onutu Anthony, to three years imprisonment each. The convicts were arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on dealing in petroleum product without appropriate license, after they were arrested by officers of the Nigerian Navy and handed over to the Commission for […]

