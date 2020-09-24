Unifying Africa’s content distributionFeatures — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Since it was launched in Lagos in April 2019, Ogelle, Africa’s first user generated content platform with 100 percent focus on African content, has continued to recording impressive acceptance not just from users in Nigeria but all over Africa and globally. It has also received endorsement from prominent figures across Nigeria and beyond.

Osita Oparaugo, CEO of Reddot Television Network and founder of Ogelle, says the team at Ogelle is excited at the acceptability of the platform across Africa.

“Nearly 500,000 users, over 15,000 videos and a bounce rate less than 4 percent, according to Google analytics, show how much Ogelle is valued within and outside Africa as an only-African-content platform,” he says.

Oparaugo says from inception, Ogelle’s message has been consistent – “that we must use the creative industry and…