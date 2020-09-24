US policeman charged over Breonna Taylor shooting | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
5


LOUISVILLE, KY – SEPTEMBER 22: Multiple unidentified protesters gather around and climb cement barriers in an intersection near Jefferson Square Park on September 22, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Jefferson Square Park has remained the epicenter for Louisville protest action following the March 13th killing of Breonna Taylor by police during a no-knock warrant at her apartment. Jon Cherry/Getty Images/AFP

A Louisville police officer was charged Wednesday with three counts of “wanton endangerment” in connection with the shooting of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman whose name has become a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Judge Annie O’Connell announced the charges brought by a grand jury against Detective Brett Hankison, one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting in March.

No charges were filed against the other two officers and the grand jury findings immediately sparked street protests in Louisville, the scene of weeks of…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR