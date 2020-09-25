APC crisis: Fayemi’s purported suspension, a Joke taken too far, says CPS | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mr Yinka Oyebode, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, has described the suspension of his principal by an unknown group as “a joke taken too far.”

Oyebode gave the assertion while reacting to the purported suspension of Gov. Fayemi by a faction of the party in Ado-Ekiti on Friday.

Oyebode said the APC as a party is governed by laws, adding that members of the group could not hide under their recent suspension to announce a dubious suspension they lacked the locus to handle.

“While one would have dismissed their claims as another failed attempt to polarise the party in the state it is also important to put it on record.

“The action of the group smacks of criminal impersonation as none of those who signed the purported suspension letter was executive members of the party at ward, Local government or state level.

“The action is but “a joke taken too far” as they never have such power they want to arrogate to themselves while they were…