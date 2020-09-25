



Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received Edo State governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy Phillip Shuaibu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Obaseki’s visit to Buhari came days after the governor was re-elected to office in the Edo State governorship election where he defeated Buhari’s party-man Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Obaseki, […]

The post Buhari receives Obaseki, says national interest supreme over politics appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper