Flood: Kebbi SEMA establishes IDP camps | The Guardian Nigeria News

Alhaji Sani Dododo, the Chairman, Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) on Thursday said government had established Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps across the state as a result of flooding.

He made this known when Jack Rich Aid Foundation paid a sympathy visit to Kebbi State Government at the Cabinet Office in Birnin Kebbi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the foundation is a philanthropic Organisation under Belema Oil in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

Dododo said: “The floods had rendered many people homeless, a large number of houses have collapsed and this led to establishment of 52,911 IDP centres across the state as at 12 midnight yesterday (Wednesday).

“All these are breakdown of Local Government by Local Government, in Argungu town alone we have nine IDP centres.

“The worse hit Local Government Areas are three; Bagudo, Koko-Bese and Yauri in terms of loosing farmlands and displaced persons.”

The chairman explained that of the 102 LGs…