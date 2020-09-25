HealthPlus appoints Okoro as CTO





Chidi Okoro has joined leading West African pharmaceutical chain HealthPlus Limited on secondment as incoming Chief Transformation Officer (CTO). Mr. Okoro’s mission is to optimize day-to-day management and elevate the business to novel scale and profitability. The founder of the Company Mrs. Bukky George continues to be a director and a shareholder. Leading healthcare and […]

