Iju-Ishaga tanker explosion: 30 injured, 23 buildings, 15 vehicles destroyed – Official | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Director-General, Lagos Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu has confirmed that 30 adults were injured, 23 buildings and 15 vehicles were also destroyed by the Iju-Ishaga tanker explosion.

Oke-Osanyintolu made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after putting out the fire at about 6:00 pm on Thursday in Lagos.

According to him, the post-disaster…