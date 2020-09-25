Iju-Ishaga tanker explosion: 30 injured, 23 buildings, 15 vehicles destroyed – Official | The Guardian Nigeria News

People try to salvage valuables from buildings on fire after a tanker laden with gas exploded and left over a dozen of people critically injured and several buildings and vehicles burnt at Iju Ishaga in Lagos, on September 24, 2020. – A tanker conveying gasoline exploded at Iju-Ishaga district of Lagos, leaving over a dozen of persons critically injured and several buildings and vehicles destroyed. The gas explosion which was reported to have killed 1 and injured about a dozen of victims according to Lagos State Emergency Response Unit. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON / AFP)
The Director-General, Lagos Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu has confirmed that 30 adults were injured, 23 buildings and 15 vehicles were also destroyed by the Iju-Ishaga tanker explosion.
Oke-Osanyintolu made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after putting out the fire at about 6:00 pm on Thursday in Lagos.
