Military airstrikes hit terrorists’ targets, kill scores in Lake Chad, Sambisa forest





The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has hit Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists’ hideouts and killed several fighters in the Lake Chad and Sambisa forest in Borno. The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Friday, said the airstrikes were launched on Sept. 22 under […]

