Neighbours lament fate of entire family wiped out in Kogi tanker explosionNews — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• State govt, Kogi Poly declare two-day mourning for victims

• Lawan, Obaseki mourn

More revelations emerged yesterday about Wednesday’s tanker explosion that claimed more than 20 lives at the Felele area of Lokoja, Kogi State capital.

Mr Samson, popularly known as Sabere D’owo (making fortunes from fashion designing), had hoped to make this year’s Christmas a memorable one with thanksgivings to God on the dedication of his house, a neighbour of one of the victims told The Guardian.

It was gathered that Samson started off as a tailor, but with hard work, dedication and commitment within a few years, transformed to being the leading sewing machine merchant in the state. He was a household name in the state’s tailoring and fashion industry.

Samson, in his 40s, was a lover of his family and everyone around him. His family of four children – Elizabeth, Mercy, Joshua and Isaiah – and his wife, had no premonition of any disaster when they took off in…