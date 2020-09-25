NEPZA, Cross River Government partner to revamp Calabar Free Trade Zone | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and the Cross River Government have agreed to work together to revamp the Calabar Free Trade Zone (FTZ).

The authorities agreed on measures to restore the status of the zone when Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, NEPZA Managing Director visited Cross River Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, in Calabar.

A statement by Mr Martins Odeh, Head, Corporate Communications, NEPZA on Friday said Adesugba had embarked on a three-day working visit to Calabar to ascertain the state of the zone.

The managing director said there was an urgent need to restore the status of the zone.

This, he said, would be in line with the initial thoughts of the Federal Government for it to be a special business enclave to spark up economic growth and industrialisation of both the southern region and the country.

Adesugba said that the zone was now a shadow of its former state, as a total of 33 enterprises out of about 65 in the zone…