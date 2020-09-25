Onyeka Onwenu's memoir 'My Father's Daughter' set for October 1 release





Expand Press Limited has announced the publication of Onyeka Onwenu’s memoir, My Father’s Daughter. The autobiography, set to be released on October 1, 2020, is a deeply personal account of the life of the iconic musician. My Father’s Daughter chronicles Onwenu’s life as a musician, activist, wife, mother, and politician. In the autobiography, Onwenu’s formative […]

