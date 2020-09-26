British-Nigerian Actor David Oyelowo Loses Father





British-Nigerian actor David Oyelowo is in mourning following the death of his father Stephen. The 44-year-old “Les Misérables” actor in an Instagram post disclosed that his father battled colon cancer for a year. In his Instagram announcement, the award-winning star paid tribute to his ‘protector, guardian, hero and encourager’ who fought so hard to stick […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper