House of Reps installs technology in chamber to aid proceedings | The Guardian Nigeria News

Speaker of the House of Representative, Femi Gbajabiamila, says the house has installed technology in the chamber to aid proceedings in the house.

Gbajabiamila, who led journalists on inspection of the newly installed electronic system on Friday in Abuja said “it is a promise kept’’.

He said that the move became necessary because what it had before now in the chamber was obsolete for any legislative house.

“This is one of the things we promised we will do in the 9th assembly and we are happy that this can be found in any advanced democracy,’’ he said.

The speaker said that one of his promises was to adopt e-voting, adding that whatever that was needed during the proceeding had been provided by the system.

“With this system, we can do a lot of magic, I can even shut down your camera, especially those zooming on members eating groundnut during the proceeding,” he said.

Gbajabiamila said that the system provided…