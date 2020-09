Lawmaker Resigns After Kissing Girlfriend’s Breast During Online Parliamentary Session

An Argentinian lawmaker has been forced to resign after being suspended for kissing a woman’s breasts during an online parliamentary session. Juan Emilio Ameri, 47, shocked fellow lawmakers during a debate about pension fund investments when he allowed a woman sit on his laps and snuggled her before pulling down her top to expose and […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper