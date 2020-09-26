Malaysian PM wins crucial victory in state polls





Malaysia’s embattled prime minster on Saturday passed his biggest political test since taking office with a narrow victory in key state elections, which could help strengthen his tenuous hold on power. Analysts had warned defeat in eastern Sabah state for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin could have meant the end of his fractious coalition government, which […]

