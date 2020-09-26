Union close to signing Karius from Liverpool on loan





German goalkeeper Loris Karius is poised to return to the Bundesliga with Union Berlin amid reports Saturday that Liverpool has agreed to a one-year loan deal. Broadcaster Sky, magazine Kicker, and daily newspaper Bild claim the 27-year-old is set to undergo a medical in Berlin early next week. “He could be a possible newcomer,” Union’s […]

