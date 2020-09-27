Ekiti health workers begin 7-day warning strike Monday | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ekiti State chapter of the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) is to commence a seven-day warning strike on Monday to press home its demand for payment of its members’ outstanding benefits.

The stay-at-home directive is contained in a letter the union addressed to Prof. Kayode Olabanji, Chief Medical Director, Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital.

The letter dated Sept. 25 was signed by Chairmen of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Comrade C.K. Monde, and Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), Comrade O.O. Farotimi.

The other signatories are Chairmen of Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Comrade A.M. Olaiya, and Senior Staff Association (SSA), Comrade T. Arigbede.

The letter entitled, ‘Notice of 7-Day Warning Strike’, was made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday.

JOHESU claimed in the letter that its members were being owed 14 months’ unremitted cooperative deductions.

It listed the…