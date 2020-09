Exercise is one of the keys to living a quality life as we age. There are no official fitness guidelines for older adults, but the basic exercises for seniors are the same at every age. If you need tricks and tips about exercise for older adults, we have listed some out below for you. Aerobic Exercise: From walking, dancing, […]

The post Exercise For Older Adults? It’s Never Too Late! appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper