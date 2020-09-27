How to consolidate PDP’s reign in South South | The Guardian Nigeria News

Several theories have been propounded on how the complete takeover of the South-South geopolitical zone by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can translate into political and economic fortunes.

But the anticipated prosperity, as well as weakening of the opposition in the zone may not come to fruition soon if member-states fail to eschew mutual suspicion and antagonism, which rocked the zone in the past.

That is why key stakeholders are urging states in the zone to consolidate towards building a formidable economic, industrial, social, and political bloc, adding that the leaders should jettison placing their political interests over the peoples’ interest, as well as strategise for life beyond crude oil and maximise their zone’s comparative advantage.

Some states in the region are currently engaged in legal tussles over disputed oil wells. But Governor Godwin Obaseki’s electoral victory, last week, rekindled the need…