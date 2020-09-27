Kaduna: CAN, Layi-Babatunde reject castration of convicted rapists | The Guardian Nigeria News

• It’s A Welcome Development — Abijo

Chairman, Kaduna State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Revd Joseph Hayab and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Lawbreed Publications, Mrs. Adejoke Layi-Babatunde have strongly condemned rape in the society but disagreed with Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai over the new law on castration of convicted rapists.



In separate conversations with The Guardian, yesterday, the duo maintained that as long they condemned rape and rapists, they did not agree with the Kaduna State government over the new law that recommended castration for convicts.



Hayab said the idea of castration was barbaric and would paint the country as ‘uncivilised’ before the international community.



The cleric also said he was not too sure if the new law, which recommended castration for convicted rapists, was subjected to any public hearing by the Kaduna State of Assembly before the governor’s assent, “otherwise, we would have…