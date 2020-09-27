



The pressure mounted on both the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) by petrol marketers, tanker owners and other stakeholders influenced the decision of the unions to reluctantly accept deregulation as a policy. However, in the spirit of give and take, the Federal Government also accepted to reverse the increment in the […]

The post Labour accepts deregulation as govt halts hike electricity tariffs appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper