Ojota community protests ‘crazy’ bills, disconnectionsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Association of Ojota Community Development Areas (CDAs) on Sunday staged a peaceful protest against estimated bills and disconnections by the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters, including members of Ojota-West CDAs, Otatunji/Abebi CDAs and Abule-Soko CDAs, were led by the joint CDAs Chairman, Mr Adenekan Abubakar, and Secretary, Mr Jide Ogunjimi.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as: “IKEDC, give us human electricity bill”, “IKEDC, Ojota Community is not your ATM”, “No to electricity disconnection in Ojota community” and “Ojota community says no to crazy electricity bills”.

Abubakar said that the protest became necessary in view of many complaints by the community members against estimated bills and disconnections by the IKEDC for failure to pay the ‘crazy’ bills.

He said the community was not enjoying regular electricity that would warrant high bills since…