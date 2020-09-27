Solskjaer admits Man United fortunate as late Fernandes penalty beats Brighton | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Manchester United were lucky to escape with a 3-2 win at Brighton thanks to a penalty from Bruno Fernandes, awarded on a VAR review after the final whistle had blown.

Brighton hit the woodwork five times and thought they had earned a deserved point when Solly March headed home to equalise five minutes into stoppage time.

However, Neal Maupay’s handball was penalised by referee Chris Kavanagh after he consulted a pitchside monitor, having already blown for full-time, and Fernandes converted from the spot in the 100th minute.

Pre-season hopes that United could mount a title challenge to their biggest rivals…