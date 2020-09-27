Solskjaer admits Man United fortunate as late Fernandes penalty beats Brighton | The Guardian Nigeria News

Manchester United’s Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (L) greets Brighton’s English manager Graham Potter before the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester United at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on September 26, 2020. (Photo by JOHN SIBLEY / POOL / AFP)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Manchester United were lucky to escape with a 3-2 win at Brighton thanks to a penalty from Bruno Fernandes, awarded on a VAR review after the final whistle had blown.

Brighton hit the woodwork five times and thought they had earned a deserved point when Solly March headed home to equalise five minutes into stoppage time.

However, Neal Maupay’s handball was penalised by referee Chris Kavanagh after he consulted a pitchside monitor, having already blown for full-time, and Fernandes converted from the spot in the 100th minute.

Pre-season hopes that United could mount a title challenge to their biggest rivals…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

