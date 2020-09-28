China says US ‘abusing power’ by squeezing TikTokWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
1


000 1W96H4

In this photo illustration, the social media application logo, TikTok is displayed on the screen of an iPhone on an American flag background on August 3, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. – President Donald Trump said Monday that Chinese-owned hugely popular video-sharing app TikTok will be “out of business” in the United States if not sold to a US firm by September 15, 2020.”I set a date of around September 15, at which point it’s going to be out of business in the United States,” he told reporters. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)

Beijing on Monday accused the Trump administration of abusing “national power” by trying to ban TikTok, as a federal court gave the video app’s US operations a stay of execution.

A US government order had sought to ban new downloads of the Chinese-owned app from midnight (0400 GMT Monday) — but allow use of TikTok until November 12, when all use would be blocked.

President Donald Trump claims the popular app poses a national security…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR