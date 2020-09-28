Coronavirus: latest global developments | The Guardian Nigeria News

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– Toll passes one million –

By 1100 GMT Monday, the coronavirus had claimed 1,002,036 victims, according to an AFP tally collected from official sources.

The United States has the highest death toll with more than 204,762 fatalities, followed by Brazil (141,741), India (95,542), Mexico (76,430), and Britain (41,988).

– India six million cases –

India reports its six millionth case and surges closer to the United States as the most-infected nation.

The vast country of some 1.3 billion people has some 6.1 million cases, against the United States’ 7.1 million, but has a much lower death rate than other worst-hit nations.

– Merkel ‘concerned’ –

Chancellor Angela Merkel is “deeply concerned” about sharply rising new coronavirus infections in Germany, her spokesman says, adding that daily cases could increase almost tenfold by Christmas.

– Government warns Madrid –

Spain’s government says it “is prepared to do whatever is…