Hope for E-voting brightens as INEC sieves application from over 40 IT firms





Hope for the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in future elections in Nigeria became brighter as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday screened applications from over 40 IT firms bidding to kick start the process. Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this during the practical demonstration of the machines by interested […]

