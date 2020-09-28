Icardi ends goal drought as PSG win at Reims | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mauro Icardi broke a long scoring drought by netting both goals in Paris Saint-Germain’s comfortable 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims on Sunday night.

Earlier, Monaco hung on desperately to beat Strasbourg 3-2 after having two players sent off and Lille moved into second place a more straightforward 2-0 win over Nantes.

PSG, who opened the league season with two losses, won 2-0 for a third straight league game and are now seventh, four points behind leaders Rennes.

“It’s important for a striker to score goals,” said Icardi after making the scoresheet for the first time since February.

“Today we lacked the efficiency to kill the match earlier, but we are happy with the…