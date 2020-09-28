Leicester boss Rodgers hails ‘sensational’ Vardy after Man City rompSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Leicester City’s English striker Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring their third goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on September 27, 2020. (Photo by Catherine Ivill / POOL / AFP) /

Brendan Rodgers hailed Jamie Vardy’s “incredible view of football” after the Leicester talisman scored a hat-trick for the Premier League pacesetters in their 5-2 victory against Manchester City.

The 33-year-old former England international converted two penalties and scored one from open play as the 2016 champions came from 1-0 down at the Etihad on Sunday.

It is the first time in 686 games as a manager that Pep Guardiola has seen his side concede five goals.

The victory gave Leicester maximum points from their first three games in the English top-flight for the first time in their history.

Rodgers praised Vardy’s overall awareness of the…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

