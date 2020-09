Organised Labour has suspended its planned nationwide industrial action for two weeks over the recent hike in electricity tariff and fuel pump price in the country. “The committee is to examine the justifications for the new policy in view of the need for the validation of the basis for the new cost reflective tariff. “The […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper