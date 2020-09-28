Ondo 2020: Sanwo-Olu drums support for Akeredolu | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ahead of the Oct. 10 governorship election in Ondo State, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has drummed support for Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on his re-election bid.

Sanwo-Olu who is also the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council for Ondo State, said that the sterling performance of Akeredolu in the state was evident.

He made the assertion in Okitipupa, Okitipupa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state during the campaign tour of Akeredolu to seek the blessings of traditional rulers of the area ahead of the poll.

Sanwo-Olu also said that the Ikale people were good people as the Ikale indigenes in Lagos state-supported Akeredolu governorship bid, and urged them to repeat the same feat for the governor.

“I witnessed all the developments in the state because Akeredolu has been working day and night to ensure things get better; if you don’t believe him, you should believe in his works.

“His sterling performance is not negotiable and…