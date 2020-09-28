PayPorte Hosts Top Industry Influencers to Private Dinner to Mark 6th Anniversary





Africa’s leading fashion & lifestyle store PayPorte Global Systems hosted its brand ambassadors Chef Chi and Chioma, influencers Uriel, Susan Pwajok, Ruby Presh, among others to a private dinner on Thursday, September 24 at Quid by Debrit, Lagos. The event which was attended by the who’s who of the influencing industry took over top trends […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper