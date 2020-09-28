Protests in Madrid before partial lockdown widenedNews — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
2


Madrid 1

People walk among thousands of Spanish flags, representing the Spanish victims of COVID-19, in the Roma park in Madrid, on September 27, 2020. – Over the past week, Spain has registered the highest number of new cases within the EU with a rate of nearly 300 per 100,000 inhabitants — but in the Madrid region, the figure is currently more than 700 per 100,000. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Protesters hit the streets of Madrid against virus restrictions on Sunday, a day before a partial lockdown is extended to more areas of Spain’s capital region try to curb a surge in coronavirus cases.

The city with its surrounding region is at the epicentre of a second wave of infections sweeping Spain.

Covid-19 has already claimed more than 31,000 lives among more than 700,000 cases nationwide, the highest infection rate in the European Union.

Some 850,000 people in 37 mainly densely-populated low-income districts in southern Madrid have since September 21 been confined to their…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR