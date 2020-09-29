800 houses for demolition as Lagos budgets $2.2b of 4th Mainland BridgeNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Lagos State Government is proposing the sum of $2.2 billion for the construction of the 37.4 kilometres 4th Mainland Bridge.

Upon completion, the bridge would have 2 x 4 lane carriageway cross-sectional road with allowance for BRT Lane and future road expansion.

It would also become the longest Bridge in Africa second only to the 6th October Bridge in Cairo, Egypt, featuring three toll plazas, nine interchanges, 4.5Km Lagoon Bridge, Rest and Service Areas and an eco- friendly environment amongst other added features.

800 houses are also expected to go when construction begins against the 4,000 houses earlier marked for demolition in the previous design before it was realigned.

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu disclosed this Tuesday at the first stakeholders meeting on Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the bridge held at Adeyemi Bero Hall, Ikeja .

The freeway bridge is subdivided into three sections…