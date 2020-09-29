



Grooming Centre, a microfinance institution, has announced plans to give research grants to 150 undergraduate and post-graduate students across the country, with portal for submission of research works to be active tomorrow. The project coordinator and head of New Initiatives at Grooming Centre, Mr. Chikezie Egbulefu, said the scheme, the second in its series, […]

The post Grooming centre opens portal for research grants to 150 students appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper