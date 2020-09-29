Labour under attackNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Labour compromise that got citizens angry

• Wins 113 buses for mass transit in major cities

• You betrayed us, Nigerians tell NLC, TUC

• Afenifere, PANDEF cry foul

• Lawyers say leaders suspended strike like a thief in the night

• Accord with Buhari shortchanges Nigerians, says HURIWA

The Organised Labour, yesterday, came under attacks after it reneged on its promise to ensure the total reversal of tariff increases in electricity and fuel consumption. Ethnic nationalities, regional groups, civil society organisations and political interest groups, including the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a swipe at the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for calling off a nationwide protest scheduled for Monday, September 28, 2020.

The widely publicised protest had got angry citizens mobilised for result-oriented action until the negotiation team of the NLC and TUC made a volte-face after Sunday night’s consultation…