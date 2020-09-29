Police arrest 43 rioters in Katsina | The Guardian Nigeria News

The police in Katsina State said it has arrested 43 persons suspected to be involved in Monday’s protest which led to the death of one person and injury to several others.

Youths in their numbers took to the street at Daddara village, in Jibia Local Government Area to reportedly protest over incessant security challenges facing their communities. They protested against activities killing, raping and rustling animals by bandits in the area.

They set car tires ablaze and blocked the road linking Jibia and Katsina metropolitan area and smashed the windscreen of vehicles passing by. The youths reportedly set the police border control post, Nigeria Immigration checkpoint, as well as several vehicles in the area, ablaze.

Although the youths said they were protesting incessant security challenges in the area, the police, however, attributed the protest to

smugglers’ activities.

The police, in a statement, said the riot was purportedly sponsored by smugglers and their agents targeting…