Sanwo-Olu, others seek work-friendly environment for women | The Guardian Nigeria News

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, and other stakeholders have implored managers of organisations, to create work-friendly places for lactating mothers to take care of their babies.



They urged stakeholders, especially the private sector in other states to support family-friendly policies like six months maternity leaves, and workplace crèche to enable working mothers to breastfeed their babies exclusively as well as see it as an investment in human capital development.

Sanwo-Olu made the call at the opening of NECA’s Network of Entrepreneurial Women (NNEW)/Alive and Thrive crèche & lactation Centre, built inside the premises of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.



Facilities at the centre include television, changing area for mothers, kitchen, refrigerator, warmer, cleaning areas, toys, closed-circuit television, camera, monitoring unit for parents to monitor babies, beds, chairs, and toilet.

Such centres, she observed, would go…