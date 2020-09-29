SSAEAC commends Buhari for reinstating Okonkwo at TCN | The Guardian Nigeria News

Five months after he was relieved from his position in the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Chris Okonkwo has been reinstated to his position by the Federal Government.



Okonkwo, who is the President, Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC), was sacked by the former Managing Director of TCN, Usman Mohammed, on April 24, 2020.

SSAEAC, in a statement, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his principled and professional stance that culminated in the delivery of justice.



The statement signed by the General Secretary, SSAEAC, Nnamdi Ajibo, said the union was glad that after due investigation and review of petitions, the ministers of Labour and Power, unanimously approved the reinstatement of Dr. Okonkwo.



Ajibo said: “We are glad that after due investigation and review of our petitions, the Honourable Ministers of Labour and Power, unanimously approved the reinstatement of Engr. Dr. Okonkwo to his position in TCN, with full payment of…