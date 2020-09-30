22BET partners with Paris Saint-Germain to increase reach across AfricaSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



22BET, one of Africa’s leading online betting brand, has signed a two-season partnership agreement with Paris Saint-Germain. The platform will benefit from PSG’s ever-increasing popularity in Africa, as well as securing exclusive marketing rights for its users.

Despite being relatively new in the African space, 22BET has grown rapidly to become part of the most popular and trusted gaming brands in the region. This partnership is also part of the company’s commitment to bring premium entertainment to its African users.

“We are delighted to welcome 22BET to the Paris Saint-Germain family, as the club’s first-ever Official African Betting Partner,” said Paris Saint-Germain Chief Partnerships Officer Marc Armstrong.

Also commenting on the partnership, Velex Advisory West Africa’s Managing Director, Olatunji Idowu has expressed his excitement over the deal.

“We are thrilled to announce the partnership between one of our brands [22BET] and one of the most premium and…