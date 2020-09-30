8 companies so far demonstrate e-voting machines to INECNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday said that eight companies had so far demonstrated their Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), to the commission.

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued by Mr Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, in Abuja.

Okoye said that the demonstration followed the commission’s decision to invite some 40 original manufacturers of the EVMs around the world for a virtual or practical demonstration.

He said that no fewer than 40 companies indicated interest and were invited for live presentations.

“So far, eight companies have made presentations through a combination of physical and virtual means, before an audience of Commission members, a team of Directors and ICT Staff.

“Each company had 30 minutes for its presentation while the question and answer session was also allocated 30 minutes.

“The commission will continue to update Nigerians on the…