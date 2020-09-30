Firm to equip women entrepreneurs for global competitiveness





CITING the need for global competitiveness, organisers of Outstanding Women in Africa Awards have argued improved capacity building for women entrepreneurs to perform efficiently in the changing business environment. The organisers noted that with women-owned businesses thriving, there is a need to develop their capacity for global impact in a sustainable manner. […]

