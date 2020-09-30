Lukaku, Hakimi spark as five-goal Inter see off Benevento | The Guardian Nigeria News

Romelu Lukaku scored twice, the first within 30 seconds, and Achraf Hakimi impressed on his debut start as Inter Milan beat promoted Benevento 5-2 in Serie A on Wednesday.

After their last-gasp 4-3 win over Fiorentina last weekend Antonio Conte’s side maintained the momentum at Filippo Inzaghi’s men who had shocked Sampdoria 3-2 last time out.

Belgium forward Lukaku followed on from his late goal against Fiorentina breaking the deadlock following a speedy Hakimi cross.

Hakimi, who has spent the past two seasons on loan from Real Madrid at Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund, unlocked the match with his acceleration down the right finding Lukaku to blast in the opener.

The Morocco international then set up Roberto Gagliardini to volley in after 25 minutes and Lukaku for Belgian’s second just before the half-hour.

Hakimi got on the scoresheet himself three…