New test kits raise hope for COVID-19 fight | The Guardian Nigeria News



• As world marks one million coronavirus deaths

• WHO-approved test costs N2,500, gives results in minutes

• Virus has taken more lives than HIV, dysentery, malaria, others

• Only 108,355 tests done so far, says NCDC

Nigeria can now reach its target of testing more than 10 million residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) with a World Health Organisation (WHO)-approved on-the-spot coronavirus test that costs $5 (N2,500) and gives results in 15 to 30 minutes.

The news of the breakthrough came just as it was gathered that the number of people killed worldwide by the COVID-19 pandemic had exceeded one million, with experts warning that it might double before a vaccine was found.

According to a statement issued by WHO, the rapid test would enable expansion of testing, particularly in countries without extensive laboratories or trained health workers to implement molecular (polymerase-chain reaction or PCR) tests, which costs about N50,000.

The world body said the Antigen Rapid…