Britain’s economy shrank by a record 19.8 percent in the second quarter, entering recession on the coronavirus lockdown, but the contraction was less severe than first thought, official data showed Wednesday. “UK gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have contracted by 19.8 percent in Quarter 2 (April to June) 2020, revised from the initial […]

The post UK economy shrinks 19.8% in Q2 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper